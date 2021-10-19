- (PLX AI) - NKT new Outlook FY revenue EUR 1,200 million, up from "upper end" of EUR 1,100-1,200 million previously.
- • New Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA EUR 125-135 million, up from "upper end" of EUR 80-110 million previously
- • Outlook for Photonics unit unchanged
- • NKT Q3 revenues (std. metal prices) EUR 333 million
- • NKT Q3 operational EBITDA EUR 45 million (compare to EUR 21 million in Q3 2020)
- • NKT says improvement compared to Q3 2020 was driven by higher activity levels and efficiency gains across all three business lines where particularly Applications continued to improve performance
