Australian oil and gas giant Woodside is partnering with U.S.-based concentrated solar specialist Heliogen to build a 5 MW solar thermal demonstration plant in California. The project will deliver clean energy with nearly 24/7 availability.From pv magazine Australia Woodside Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of Australia's largest independent dedicated oil and gas company, Woodside Petroleum, has granted Heliogen a limited notice to proceed to begin purchasing key equipment for a 5 MW solar thermal demonstration facility that will use the Californian company's AI-enabled concentrated solar technology. ...

