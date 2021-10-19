- (PLX AI) - Beijer Ref Q3 organic growth 6.4%.
- • Q3 EBIT margin 8.2%
|Beijer Ref Q3 Operating Profit SEK 354 Million vs. Estimate SEK 396 Million
|BEIJER REF AB: Beijer Ref completes acquisition of Inventor
|Election Committee appointed for Beijer Ref AB:s Annual General Meeting 2022
|BEIJER REF AB: Beijer Ref continues to expand in Australia through the acquisition of Armcor
|BEIJER REF AB: As of today Christopher Norbye takes office as the new CEO and President of Beijer Ref
