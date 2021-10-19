- (PLX AI) - Ericsson is expected to outperform the market today, analysts said, after the company beat earnings expectations in the third quarter and continued to take market share outside China.
- • Ericsson Q3 adjusted EBIT SEK 8,800 million vs. estimate SEK 7,510 million, a beat of 18%
- • Market share losses in China were expected, but the company continued to gain market share elsewhere
- • The conference call at 9:00 may focus on possible component availability issues ahead, SEB said, after the company said "some impact was seen from disturbances in the supply chain"
- • Ericsson posted very strong gross margins and good cost control, Carnegie said
- • NOTE: the Nov. 9 Capital Markets Day was postponed to next year
ERICSSON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de