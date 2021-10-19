Invests with Founding Shareholders and Management Team to Support Organic Growth and Accelerate M&A Roadmap for Iberia's and Latin America's Leading Mortgage Management, Legal and Digital Services Provider

Grupo BC, the leading mortgage management, legal and digital services provider to the financial sector in Iberia and Latin America, today announced that Silver Lake, a leading global technology investment firm, together with Grupo BC's founding shareholders and management team, will acquire 100% of the company from majority holders L-GAM in order to foster the next phase of Grupo BC's growth and value creation.

Santiago Bellver, Chairman of Grupo BC, and Xavier Costa, CEO of Grupo BC, said: "We are grateful to L-GAM for the support and collaboration over the six years of their investment in Grupo BC, and delighted about the new partnership with Silver Lake, a leading global technology investor which has placed their trust in us and with whom we will be able to strengthen our organic growth thanks to their technological expertise and through selective acquisitions. We will shortly communicate the objectives of our strategic plan and the composition of the new Board of Directors."

Christian Lucas, Co-Head of Silver Lake EMEA, said: "Grupo BC is an outstanding company with a unique value proposition as a scaled and tech-enabled provider of mission-critical services and software to financial institutions across Iberia and Latin America. We are impressed by the way Santiago, Xavier and the rest of the team have developed and continuously digitalized the Grupo BC platform over the years, building it into the partner of choice for clients across its ecosystem. Investing in impactful, leading and technology-enabled business models is at the core of Silver Lake's DNA, and we feel privileged to partner with management as Grupo BC enters a new phase of organic and inorganic growth."

Felipe Merry del Val and Tito Soso, Partners at L-GAM, added: "Our journey with Grupo BC has been a remarkable story of transformation, several fold growth and success, and importantly a hugely rewarding partnership with a world-class management team led by Chairman Santiago Bellver and CEO Xavier Costa, whom we thank for the tremendous effort and achievement. We wish Grupo BC continued success in their future exciting endeavours."

Founded in 1974 and headquartered in Madrid, Grupo BC is the leading tech-enabled processing platform, software and services provider for mortgage management, online mortgage brokerage, legal solutions (claims processing and loan management), and digital solutions to the financial sector in Spain, Portugal, Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, Chile and Peru. Grupo BC is a market leader across its key focus areas with more than 500,000 mortgage files processed per year and 5,300 employees. For more information, please visit https://www.grupobc.com.

Silver Lake's investment is intended to further product development in order to strengthen and expand Grupo BC's solution range as well as to continue its track-record of pioneering digital innovation, consistent with management's clear focus on building out Grupo BC's software and data analytics capabilities to enhance its client-centric solutions and drive continued organic and inorganic growth.

The transaction is anticipated to close in November 2021. Further terms of the investment are not being disclosed. Socios Financieros and Canson Capital Partners served as the financial advisors to Grupo BC and its shareholders. dwf-RCD served as the legal advisor to Grupo BC and its shareholders. Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton Garrison LLP and Uría Menéndez served as the legal advisor to Silver Lake.

About Silver Lake

Silver Lake is a global technology investment firm, with more than $88 billion in combined assets under management and committed capital and a team of professionals based in North America, Europe and Asia. Silver Lake's portfolio companies collectively generate more than $221 billion of revenue annually and employ more than 526,000 people globally. For more information about Silver Lake and its portfolio, please visit http://www.silverlake.com.

About L-GAM

L-GAM is an international investment company founded in 2013 by its professionals in partnership with the Princely House of Liechtenstein and other major European, Asian and American families. Its unique and differentiated business model is based on a long term, industrial like investment focus in partnership with highly reputed SMEs throughout Europe. For more information about L-GAM, please visit http://www.l-gam.com.

