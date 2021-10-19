Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 19.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Timing: (Noch-)Geheimtipp: Eine tickende Zeitbombe
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
19.10.2021 | 09:03
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dr. Wolff Group: Alpecin joined hands with three Chinese Olympic champions: Lv Xiaojun, Zou Shiming and Zou Kai for strong joint endorsements

SHANGHAI, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpecin, the German anti-hair loss haircare brand under Dr. Wolff Group with over a 100 years history, has just announced their joint endorsements with the three Chinese Olympic champions: Lv Xiaojun, Zou Shiming and Zou Kai with the campaign called "China Power, German Engineering for your Hair".

Alpecin has always formed great partnerships with major sports. From the sponsorship of European FENIX cycling team competing in the Tour de France, to the collaboration with United States Professional Basketball League (NBA), the Chinese Football Association Super League and other super level live sport events broadcasted in the Chinese mainland market and all around the world, sport is part of Alpecin's brand DNA.

The German haircare brand respects and advocates the Olympic spirit through a deep collaboration with Chinese Olympic champions. With its latest campaign, Alpecin explores the concept of "China Power and German Engineering for your Hair". In this regard, Olympic weightlifting champion "God Jun" - Lv Xiaojun, Olympic boxing champion "WBO Gold Belt Holder" - Zou Shiming, Olympic gymnastics champion "Five Gold Medal Champion" - Zou Kai are the top athletes who represent China in the Olympic Games. Their exceptional performance perfectly aligns with "champion quality" of the performance shampoo Alpecin.

In order to celebrate the great success of the three Chinese Olympic champions and to show respect, Alpecin introduces a special "Champion Limited Edition" - C1 Caffeine Shampoo - Gold Edition. Combining the best of both worlds, "China Power" and "German Engineering for your hair", Alpecin is proud to present this special edition to its Chinese customers.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1661463/image.jpg

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.