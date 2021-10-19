

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's exports rose in the third quarter, data from the Federal Customs Administration showed on Tuesday.



Exports increased 1.5 percent sequentially in the third quarter, following a 0.6 percent rise in the second quarter.



Imports rose 1.1 percent in the third quarter, same as seen in the previous quarter.



In nominal terms, exports rose 3.7 percent quarterly and imports grew 2.6 percent in the third quarter.



The trade surplus rose to CHF 12.564 billion in the third quarter from CHF 11.593 billion in the previous quarter. In the third quarter of 2020, the trade surplus was CHF 7.614 billion.



In September, exports grew 0.4 percent monthly, after remaining unchanged in August.



Imports decreased 0.8 percent month-on-month in September, after a 1.8 percent growth in the prior month.



According to the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry, watch exports grew 3.1 percent year-on-year in September.



