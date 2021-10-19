- (PLX AI) - Byggmax shares rose 5% in early trading after third-quarter earnings significantly beat expectations on the back of strong gross margins.
- • Q3 gross margin was 34.8% vs. estimate 33.2%, with EBIT at SEK 395 million vs. estimate SEK 341 million
- • Sales were decent and gross margin was very good, SEB said
- • Consensus estimates are likely to go up 7-8% for this year, and next year's forecasts could be de-risked, SEB said
