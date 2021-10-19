DJ AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B: Net Asset Value(s)
AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B (AASU) AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Oct-2021 / 10:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B
DEALING DATE: 18/10/2021
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 43.6938
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 29157075
CODE: AASU
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1681044563 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AASU Sequence No.: 124669 EQS News ID: 1241753 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1241753&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
October 19, 2021 04:17 ET (08:17 GMT)