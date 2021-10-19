UNIVO is a vertically integrated Israeli medical cannabis company. It claims that full control of the value chain, from cultivation to distribution, allows for the maintenance of high-quality product and service. This is evidenced by UNIVO's expanding share of the growing Israeli medical cannabis market. In addition, it has internationally certified facilities (IMC-GMP) and is poised to commence exports from Israel. Key to UNIVO's continued progress will be the development of innovative medical cannabis-based products at its 1,600 sq ft research facility and the cooperation agreement with Rambam Hospital. UNIVO has four patents for medical indications granted in Israel.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...