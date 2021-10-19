Capture the OPPOCenturyMoment and Win Tickets to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Finals in Dubai

·OPPO is proud to be the global partner of the International Cricket Council (ICC) since 2016

·To celebrate the occasion in the region, OPPO has announced a ticket giveaway offer for the sporting extravaganza's biggest match - the finals in Dubai on November 14th, through a social media campaign

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the global partner of ICC, global technology brand, OPPO, is a proud partner of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup taking place in the UAE and Oman from October 17th, 2021 to November 14th, 2021.

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 is the largest cricket event to be held in the region and will see sixteen of the world's top cricket teams that will compete for the ultimate prize at the tournament, which begins on October 17th.

Cricket is all about the emotional rollercoaster. No matter which team fans hope to win, every single match causes you to engage mentally and emotionally, and every emotion deserves a portrait. OPPO wants to help customers capture those moments and turn them into memories, through stunning portrait photography and videography.

Smashing a century in cricket is a milestone that every batsman wants to achieve, but scoring a hundred runs in the shortest format of the game is a rare accomplishment. OPPO is encouraging fans to share the essence of this superlative feat using the hashtag OPPOCenturyMoment and get their chance to win tickets to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup finals.

To enter, OPPO and cricket fans can use the hashtag OPPOCenturyMoment while posting relevant ICC or emotion related content, tagging, and interacting with the @OPPOArabia. Whether it's a surprise turn in the match, an unexpected LBW, or just the desire to see the game live, content that is cricket relevant will be entered into a draw to win tickets to watch the final live. Lucky winners will be announced on 10thNovember 2021.

Ethan Xue, president of OPPO MEA said, "OPPO has always believed in promoting and celebrating the spirit of sports as evidenced by our partnership with sporting events related to tennis, football, athletics. Our association with cricket is corollary to that spirit and dates back to 2016 when we entered into a long-term partnership with ICC. Billions of people around the globe will be watching the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021. We want to leverage this opportunity to forge deeper bonds with consumers worldwide."

In the run-up to the tournament, OPPO has announced a special offer on Reno6 series smartphones valid only during the tournament, as well as launching exciting raffle draw at key retail partners store across the UAE to boost the fervor brought by ICC. In addition, superfans visiting the Dubai International Stadium will have the chance to enter the OPPO Reno6 stand, to experience the newest smartphone series that debuted in September 2021.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1664031/OPPO_ICC.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1451542/OPPO_Logo.jpg