19.10.2021 | 11:29
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: The Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Iceland issues a public reprimand and a fine against HF Fund (ÍL-sjóður)

The Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Iceland has concluded that a public
reprimand and a fine shall be issued against HF Fund (ÍL-sjóður) for violating
Section 2.4 in the Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Financial
Instruments (excluding shares). 

A detailed description of the facts of the case and the decision of the
Disciplinary Committee can be found in the attached document. 

The Disciplinary Committee

The Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Iceland hf. deals with and takes decisions
on certain cases concerning violations of Rules of Nasdaq Iceland. 

The Disciplinary Committee, which is appointed by the Exchange's Board of
Directors, is comprised of three independent experts. The members of the
Committee are Eyvindur G. Gunnarsson, professor in the Faculty of Law of the
University of Iceland (chairman), Katrín Ólafsdóttir, PhD in economics and
assistant professor at Reykjavík University, and Sigríður Rafnar Pétursdóttir,
Senior Legal Advisor at the Ministry of Transport and Local Government.

