

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were little changed in lackluster trade Tuesday as investors awaited more U.S. earnings for fresh insight into how companies are faring with inflation and supply-chain disruptions.



A spate of U.S. companies including Johnson & Johnson, Bank of New York Mellon, Travelers, Procter & Gamble, Philip Morris International and Netflix will report their quarterly earnings later in the day.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 2 points at 6,670 after declining 0.8 percent the previous day.



Food group Danone fell nearly 2 percent. The company said that its third-quarter net sales grew 5.8 percent from last year. Sales grew 3.8 percent on a like-for-like basis.



The company reiterated 2021 guidance, expecting a return to profitable growth in the second half, and fiscal year recurring operating margin broadly in line with 2020.



