

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Synchrony Financial (SYF) reported earnings for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $1.13 billion, or $2.00 per share. This compares with $0.30 billion, or $0.52 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Synchrony Financial earnings at a glance:



