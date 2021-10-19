

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) released earnings for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $3.67 billion, or $1.37 per share. This compares with $3.55 billion, or $1.33 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Johnson & Johnson reported adjusted earnings of $6.97 billion or $2.60 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.7% to $23.34 billion from $21.08 billion last year.



Johnson & Johnson earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $6.97 Bln. vs. $5.87 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.60 vs. $2.20 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.35 -Revenue (Q3): $23.34 Bln vs. $21.08 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.77 - $9.82



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

JOHNSON & JOHNSON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de