

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone construction output declined in August after rising for the first time in four months in July, data from Eurostat showed on Tuesday.



Construction output declined 1.3 percent month-on-month in August, in contrast to a 0.1 percent rise in July.



Building output decreased 1.3 percent and civil engineering fell 1.9 percent.



On a yearly basis, construction output was down 1.6 percent after rising 3.5 percent in July.



Construction output in the EU27 fell 1.8 percent month-on-month and by 1 percent from the last year.



