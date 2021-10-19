Anzeige
19.10.2021
EthosEnergy CEO Ana Amicarella recognized as Top Executive for 2021

San Antonio, Texas, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- San Antonio, Texas - EthosEnergy's CEO, Ana Amicarella has been recognized as Top Executive of the Year during the Experience Power conference hosted by Power magazine.

Power magazine honored innovative leaders from the power generation industry during an awards ceremony at the Experience Power conference last night. A worldwide call for nominations went out and submissions were narrowed down to a shortlist of award-worthy contenders into 15 categories.

Ana Amicarella, CEO of EthosEnergy said: "I am honored to have won this award. But most of all, I am proud of everything our team has achieved over the last year despite challenging conditions."

Faced with outage cancellations and postponements due to COVID-19, and a depressed oil and gas sector, EthosEnergy's reaction was to restructure the business to better align with customers and market dynamics.

Ana Amicarella was appointed CEO in December 2019 with a mission to take EthosEnergy into its next stage of strategic development and position the company for growth. Prior to EthosEnergy, Ana spent 22 years with GE and eight with Aggreko, where she was managing director for the Latin America business.

In just one year Ana has led EthosEnergy through a revolutionary transformation. Despite the hurdles of COVID-19 and challenging market conditions, EthosEnergy achieved its best financial year to date and is on track for ambitious growth over the next five-years.

About EthosEnergy

Our customers are facing a challenging future. They want a flexible and viable partner to support them in a world of changing expectations.

EthosEnergy turns on potential to deliver services and solutions globally for rotating equipment to make energy affordable, available and sustainable.

A unique combination of partnership and service quality, backed by a track record of tailored solutions, for the power, oil & gas, industrial and aerospace markets.

EthosEnergy operates in over 100 countries to consistently improve performance across the value chain.

