Two trading managers who have worked for prominent gambling companies such as Bet365, Yew Tree Services Inc. and Betfair will join FansUnite

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2021) - FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (CSE: FANS) (OTCQX: FUNFF) ("FansUnite" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has appointed two trading managers.

The new team members will be responsible for overseeing trading activity and managing odds for all in-play wagering across FansUnite's betting platforms to ensure maximum profitability.

Profile of Newly Appointed Trading Managers

Alex Williamson

With 18 years of international betting industry experience, Alex was the Head of Sportsbook for Yew Tree Services Inc., a leading betting solutions provider based in the Philippines that supplied its technology to well-established Asian bookmakers like BETISN. During his tenure, he led the Bookmaking, Customer Service and Quality Assurance Departments, and managed roughly 400 employees. Prior to joining Yew Tree Services, he was part of a prominent professional betting group for nine years. Having worked in the U.K. and Asian regulated markets, Alex will be able to draw from his management and trading expertise to support the FansUnite team.

Ciaran Lawless

Ciaran's career spans 17 years of trading roles, having worked for notable European and Asian sportsbooks such as Betfair, Sportingbet and Betdaq to name a few. Additionally, Ciaran has also worked at Yew Tree Services Inc. as a Bookmaking Manager for eight years. Before joining FansUnite, Ciaran's most recent role was a Soccer Trading Analyst for Bet365 in Sliema, Malta where he analyzed in-play wagers and controlled bet referrals. With significant work experience in some of the largest betting jurisdictions such as the Malta, U.K. and Asian marketplace, he will play an integral part in assisting FansUnite's gambling operations.

"Given that the trading team represents the backbone of our back-end betting operations, we are pleased to welcome both Alex and Ciaran to FansUnite," said Scott Burton, CEO of FansUnite. "The addition of qualified sportsbook executives is imperative to ensure our wagering platforms run efficiently, upholding the high standards of FansUnite's proprietary betting solutions within a fast-paced gambling environment. That said, we are eager to onboard Alex and Ciaran as we continue to scale up our business globally in different regulated markets."

About FansUnite Entertainment Inc.

FansUnite is a global sports and entertainment company, focusing on technology related to regulated and lawful online gaming and other related products. FansUnite has produced a one-of-a-kind complete iGaming platform, with a sports and esports focus geared for the next generation of online bettors and casino players. The platform includes products for pre-match betting, in-play betting, daily fantasy, content and a certified RNG to produce casino style chance games. The platform operates multiple B2C brands and B2B software for the online gambling industry. FansUnite also looks to acquire technology platforms and assets with high growth potential in new or developing markets. The Company also provides technological solutions and services in the global gaming and entertainment industries. Its technology includes fixed/parimutuel odds, in-stream betting, live betting, casino-style games, cryptocurrency wallet and news content.

