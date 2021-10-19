

HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Halliburton Company (HAL):



-Earnings: $236 million in Q3 vs. -$17 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.26 in Q3 vs. -$0.02 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Halliburton Company reported adjusted earnings of $248 million or $0.28 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.27 per share -Revenue: $3.86 billion in Q3 vs. $2.97 billion in the same period last year.



