Hygienic Pumps and Valves Market worth $2.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a research report "Hygienic Pumps and Valves Market with COVID-19 Impact, by Valve Type (Single-seat Valves, Double-seat Valves, Butterfly Valves, Diaphragm Valves, Control Valves), Pump Type, Operation, End-User Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Hygienic Pumps and Valves Market size is expected to grow from USD 2.2 billion in 2021 to USD 2.8 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.5%. The growth of this market is driven mainly by stringent government regulations for maintaining optimal hygiene level and expansion of processing industries globally.

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=145672200

Single-seat Valves type hold the largest share of the hygienic pumps and valves market in 2020

The adoption of single-seat valves is increasing at a substantial rate attributed to the high adoption of these valves in process industries owing to their simple design comprising a movable disc with a uniquely designed seat to seat the port of the valve body, as well as their tight shutoff quality, which helps in reducing the leakage. These valves are designed for uninterrupted production in hygiene-critical applications. The simple design and few internal parts makes them more stable than double-seat valves.

Pharmaceutical to hold the largest CAGR of the hygienic pumps and valves market during the forecast period

The rise in the number of COVID-19 patients has increase in the demand for drugs and vaccines, which in turn, has surge the production of pharmaceuticals. Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, various manufacturers has also expanded the pharmaceutical manufacturing plants, which have increased the adoption of fluid handling systems such as hygienic pumps and hygienic valves. Additionally, maintaining hygiene is the most critical factor for the pharmaceutical manufacturers which is also responsible for the rapid adoption of hygienic pumps and valves in the pharmaceutical plants. The use of hygienic valves and pumps in pharmaceuticals plants provides them with safety control for different media (gases, liquids, slurries, etc.).

Browse in-depth TOC on "Hygienic Pumps and Valves Market"

170 - Tables

60 - Figures

258 - Pages

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=145672200

The hygienic pumps and valves market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026

APAC is expected to hold the largest growth rate of the global hygienic pumps and valves market during the forecast period. The factors contributing to its robust growth include the increasing urbanization and growing dairy and pharmaceuticals industries, coupled with the rapid industrialization, in major countries such as China, India, Japan, etc. China is one of the biggest exporters of hygienic pumps and valves components. There is a high demand for hygienic pumps and valves in China due to rapid industrial growth and increasing population. The increasing demand for advanced hygienic equipment in industries such as dairy, pharmaceuticals, and processed foods in India is also fueling the adoption of hygienic pumps and valves.

Major companies operating in this hygienic pumps and valves market include ALFA LAVAL (Sweden), SPX FLOW, Inc. (US), and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Germany).

Related Reports:

Industrial Valves Market With COVID-19 & Oil Price Crisis Impact Analysis By Function (On-off/Isolation, Control), Material, Type, Size, End-User (Oil & Gas, Energy & Power, Water & Wastewater Treatment), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

Control Valve Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Material, Component (Actuators, Valve Body), Size, Type (Rotary and Linear), Industry (Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Energy & Power, Chemicals), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets' flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/hygienic-pumps-valves-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/hygienic-pumps-valves.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg