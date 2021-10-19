Code quality and code security solutions provider continues rapid growth less than a year after surpassing $100 million ARR and 16 months after its acquisition of SAST player RIPS Technologies

SonarSource, the leading provider of code quality and code security solutions, today announced it has added over 5,000 customers in the last 12 months, reaching the 15,000 commercial customers milestone in record time. This achievement is fueled by the demand for its developer-first open source and commercial products that help developers across organizations of all sizes write better code in real time.

SonarSource's success and rapid growth is in large part due to the demand for its innovative products and industry-leading approach to code quality and code security. Companies across all industries recognize that code is a significant business asset -- one that powers unique offerings and competitive differentiators -- and therefore must be both secure and of top quality. The company's open source products have driven widespread adoption, with more than 300,000 companies relying on SonarSource globally today. In the last five years, SonarSource's customer base has grown from 700 to 15,000 (an increase of more than 2,000%), and the company has added marquee customers such as Barclays, Aetna/CVS, T-Mobile, Ford Motor Company and JFrog to its roster.

"SonarSource's sole mission over the last 13 years has been to offer products that empower developers to write better code," said Olivier Gaudin, CEO and co-founder of SonarSource. "From the start, SonarSource was built by developers, for developers. Our products are fully integrated into the development workflow to provide real-time feedback that enables developers to clean as they code -- the most efficient way to improve code quality and security, and simultaneously enable developer growth and learning."

A critical component to the company's success is its continuing investment in innovation. In May 2020, SonarSource announced its acquisition of RIPS Technologies, a well-known startup in the Static Application Security Testing (SAST) space for the precision and speed of its static analyzers. By adding RIPS' technology to SonarSource's own capabilities, SonarSource offers a cutting-edge SAST solution that is both super-fast and accurate. In a direct SAST vendor comparison, SonarSource's solution was up to 18 times faster and yielded better results.

SonarSource products support 29 languages including the most used coding languages -- JavaScript, TypeScript, Java, C#, PHP, C, C++ and Python -- as well as provide checks relying on advanced taint analysis technology to quickly detect if code is exposed to the most common vulnerabilities highlighted by the Open Web Application Security Project (OWASP) Top 10 and recent Common Weakness Enumeration (CWE) Top 25 lists. With SonarSource, developers receive far fewer false positives and get much more time to code. This not only means less busy work for developers who otherwise must sift through seemingly endless alerts, but also fewer real vulnerabilities are overlooked.

"We are annexing code security into our already dominant position on code quality," continued Gaudin. "Our aim is to arm every developer and development team with the tools required to deliver software that is not only of higher quality, but also more secure. We are moving into a future where 'Clean as You Code' will be the standard practice for all professional software developers and development teams around the world."

Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland with offices in Austin, Texas; Annecy, France; and Bochum, Germany, SonarSource has been growing quickly. The company is currently hiring across all departments to support the scale, with 45% year-over-year employee growth projected by the end of 2021.

About SonarSource

SonarSource builds world-class products for code quality and code security. Its open source and commercial code analyzers -- SonarLint, SonarCloud, and SonarQube -- support 29 programming languages, empowering developers and development teams to solve coding issues within their existing workflows. Trusted by more than 300,000 organizations globally, SonarSource products are considered integral to deliver better, safer software.

