Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Ping Identity with 2021 Competitive Strategy Leadership Award for Excelling in the Workforce IAM Space

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global workforce identity and access management (IAM) market and after a rigorous assessment, Frost & Sullivan awarded Ping Identity with the Frost & Sullivan 2021 Global Competitive Strategy Leadership Award. Ping helps large enterprises modernize and scale IAM systems to meet the demands of its clients, enabling secure identity verification and improving operational efficiency with an easy-to-use centralized identity solution.

Ping Identity offers its services through the PingOne Cloud Platform, enabling organizations to manage customer and workforce identities, securing access using cutting-edge authentication and authorization intelligence by leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). The PingOne Cloud Platform detects network threats and enables real-time passwordless authentication to ensure the highest security standards for its users while maintaining a user-friendly platform that responds to evolving market trends.

"The PingOne Cloud Platform provides turnkey integrations, enables rapid deployments and seamless access to administration using centralized controls, and offers open standards to enhance interoperability," said Steven Lopez, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Ping's heavy focus on innovation goes beyond developing new products and services because the company commits to aligning its strategy with its customers' growth plans."

Ping Identity has demonstrated great adaptability to the dynamic digital security environment, facilitating productivity and agility for the global remote workforce by adopting a solid and effortless strategy that gives users secure access to resources from anywhere.

The company-a leading innovator in the market-continuously demonstrates its innovative determination by adding extra features to meet the particular security needs of its users. With the recent acquisition of Singular Key, Ping strengthened its capabilities by setting up a low-code/no-code platform experience for its clients with highly configurable capabilities. Ping's acquisition of SecuredTouch earlier this year enhanced its PingOne Cloud Platform by providing session-based, online fraud detection that detects both automated and manual malicious behavior, without requiring access to PII (personal identifiable information).

"Frost & Sullivan's recognition of Ping Identity reflects its solid customer experience (CX) and cost-effective identity solutions that establish trust with customers," said Deepali Sathe, Senior Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Ping meets Fortune 100 corporations' high expectations, ensuring secure digital experiences with a trustworthy platform that delivers exceptional value to customers."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has leveraged competitive intelligence to successfully execute a strategy that results in stronger market share, competitive brand positioning, and customer satisfaction.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity delivers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise. We enable companies to achieve Zero Trust identity-defined security and more personalized, streamlined user experiences. The PingOne Cloud Platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications across the hybrid enterprise. Over 60% of the Fortune 100 choose us for our identity expertise, open standards, and partnerships with companies including Microsoft and Amazon. We provide flexible identity solutions that accelerate digital business initiatives, delight customers, and secure the enterprise through multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory, and data governance capabilities. For more information, please visit www.pingidentity.com.

