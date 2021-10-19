Anzeige
PR Newswire
19.10.2021
Unchained Labs blasts Big Kahuna and Junior into the future, launches LEA 10!

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unchained Labs, the life sciences company that's all about getting biologics and gene therapy researchers the right tools for the job, released its LEA 10 automation software today - making Big Kahuna and Junior even more ready to plow through scientific challenges and workflow bottlenecks.

Unchained Labs Logo

Big Kahuna and Junior are workhorses that labs rely on to explore a huge range of variables, process and measure tons of conditions, and massively scale down complex reactions. LEA 10 makes setting up experiments on these platforms easy peasy and gets them done faster too. It also adds an Application Programming Interface (API), making Big Kahuna and Junior plug and play for researchers diving into the world of machine learning and closed-loop lab automation.

"LEA 10 is a major overhaul of our automation software that adds future-proof capabilities to all Big Kahuna and Junior platforms going forward," said Taegen Clary, VP of Marketing at Unchained Labs. "This next-generation of LEA makes these platforms a delight to use and a cinch to hook up with larger automation ecosystems."

About Unchained Labs
Here's the deal. We're all about helping biologics and gene therapy researchers break free from tools that just don't cut it. Unleashing problem-tackling products that make a huge difference in the real science they do every day. That's our mantra, our promise and we own it. We're located in Pleasanton, CA and can be found online at www.unchainedlabs.com.

Contact:
Taegen Clary
VP of Marketing, Unchained Labs
taegen.clary@unchainedlabs.com
925.587.9806

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/546846/UNCHAINED_LABS_Logo.jpg

