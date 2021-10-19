Happiest Minds Technologies: Happiest Minds included in Now Tech: Robotic Process Automation Services analyst report

SAN JOSE, Calif., LONDON and BENGALURU, India, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a 'Born Digital. Born Agile', Mindful IT Company, today announced being included in the ForresterNow Tech: Robotic Process Automation Services, Q4 2021 published on Forrester.com. The report can be viewed here .

Rajiv Shah, Executive Board Member & CEO, Digital Business Services, Happiest Minds said, "Happiest Minds aims at bridging the gap between Digital and Physical world and automation plays a significant role in doing so. It is important for any organization undertaking digital transformation to clearly define and communicate where they are going and why. In addition, one must align organizational processes and leadership traits to drive the change. Our vision is to create value, deliver value and sustain value; and help customers meet their business goals by delivering digital capital at each step of their digital transformation journey through outcomes and insights."

Ram Mohan, Executive Board Member & CEO, Infrastructure Management and Security Services, Happiest Minds, "Process Automation forms the backbone of any digital transformation strategy. We focus on delivering 'Agile & Secure' Intelligent Automation roadmap for organizations to scale their digital workforce to achieve broader business objectives. As integrated service providers of RPA, we support end-to-end Automation lifecycle from process selection to implementation to managed services."

Digital Automation has become a key imperative for organizations to optimize their business processes and reduce manual intervention in their core processes. Digital Automation enables the digital workforce to perform up-the-value chain activities to ensure enterprise-wide digital transformation in its true sense.

Happiest Minds' DPA offerings provide solutions in the core areas of enterprise digital transformation viz, Customer experience (CX), Customer engagement (CE), and Operational Efficiency (OE). The primary focus is to ensure clients realize the full potential value from their Digital Transformation initiatives in the areas of Process, Infrastructure & Security and Test Automation. The company leverages best-in-class RPA & OCR tools, BPM & LCAP Platforms as well as enterprise grade integration tools to implement end-to-end automation. Happiest Minds also provides advisory services to identify & map out automation journeys, design & implement automation solutions as well as operate & manage automation solutions to ensure optimal performance & realization of benefits.

Sundar Ramaswamy, Senior Vice President & Head CoE - Digital Process Automation, Happiest Minds said, "Happiest Minds has been delivering Automation Services to ensure our clients realize the full potential from their Digital Transformation initiatives. We have 500+ Happiest Minds delivering $30Mn+ automation solutions annually in the areas of Process, Infrastructure, Security, and Test automation. Through our investments in the Digital Process Automation CoE, we will continue to lead efforts in building automation solutions that drive sustainable business impact for our clients."

Microsoft has recognized the company's RPA work in the automation space. Recently, Mr. Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, highlighted Happiest Minds' work at Coca Cola Bottling United at his Inspire Opening speech. Click here to watch Inspire Open show (Happiest Minds mention timestamp 20:10). The detailed case study of Coca Cola Bottling Unit is published on the Microsoft customer portal as well. Click here

The company differentiates its offerings by creating:

Right blend of product expertise with process Automation products of Appian, Tibco and RPA products of Microsoft, UiPath, Blueprism, Automation Anywhere; thereby having demonstrable expertise in end-to-end Intelligent Process Automation Implementations

Hybrid integration capabilities in products like Tibco, Mulesoft and Dell Boomi, which are key to integrating heterogeneous application process interfaces in an enterprise DPA program; positions the company as one- stop- Hub for Enterprise class Automation Programs

Cognitive Automation capabilities developed by the company's AI center of excellence, leveraging AI models using ML/DL/Vision Apis/ NLP provides much needed technical ammunition for Intelligent Process Automation implementations

Domain expertise in chosen domains: Supply chain/ Logistics, CPG /Retail, etc; providing the vital edge in process re-engineering / optimization consulting, which is an integral part of any successful enterprise automation initiative.

About Happiest Minds Technologies:

Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a Mindful IT Company, enables digital transformation for enterprises and technology providers by delivering seamless customer experiences, business efficiency and actionable insights. We do this by leveraging a spectrum of disruptive technologies such as: artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud, digital process automation, internet of things, robotics/drones, security, virtual/augmented reality, etc. Positioned as 'Born Digital . Born Agile', our capabilities span digital solutions, infrastructure, product engineering and security. We deliver these services across industry sectors such as automotive, BFSI, consumer packaged goods, e-commerce, edutech, engineering R&D, hi-tech, manufacturing, retail and travel/tranautosportation/hospitality.

A Great Place to Work-Certified Company, Happiest Minds is headquartered in Bangalore, India with operations in the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia and Middle East.

Media Contact:

Kiran Veigas

media@happiestminds.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1327416/Happiest_Minds_Logo.jpg