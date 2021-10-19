Global Hydraulic Cylinders Market Predicted to Garner Revenue of $16,977.3 Million at a CAGR of 5.0% during the Forecast Period, 2021-2028 - Exclusive Report [258 Pages] By Research Dive

Global hydraulic cylinders market is expected to witness a remarkable growth during the forecast period, 2021-2028, owing to high demand from end-use industries. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to lead in the global market by 2028.

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive has published a report titled, "Hydraulic Cylinders Market by Type (Double Acting and Single Acting), Design (Welded, Tie-rod, and Others), Application (Mobile and Industrial), and Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028."

The Global Hydraulic Cylinders Market is anticipated to generate a revenue of $16,977.3 million at a CAGR of 5.0% by 2028 increasing from $11,568.7 million in 2020.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific Hydraulic Cylinders Market is expected to dominate the market during the analysis period. The market generated $4,438.9 million in 2020 and is further expected to continue to dominate with a CAGR of 5.6% during the analysis period. Due to the rapid urbanization in the regional countries the construction activities are increasing, which has boosted the demand of hydraulic cylinders. This is main factor enhancing the growth of the hydraulic cylinders market during the forecast period.

Dynamics of the Market

Drivers: With the rising construction activities in the developing countries, the demand of hydraulic cylinders has been increased. Hydraulic cylinders are used in the construction and mining industries for moving heavy-duty machineries and construction equipment including forklifts, cranes, steam rollers, telehandlers, wheel loaders, and drilling rigs. These are the factors contributing to the growth of the hydraulic cylinders market during the forecast period.

Hydraulic fluid can be proved hazardous to the health of the workers. Leakage of hydraulic fluid can cause serious risk to health such as ingestion, inhalation, and accidental injection. This is one of the major restraining factors of the market. Opportunity: With the help of advanced technology, hydraulic cylinders are now corrosion resistant, which is creating many opportunities for the hydraulic cylinders market in the forthcoming years.

Key Segment Highlights of the Hydraulic Cylinders Market

The report has divided the hydraulic cylinder market into different segments based on type, design, application, and regional analysis.

Type: The double acting sub-segment is expected to generate the maximum revenue of $10,686.7 million by the end of 2028 , surging from $7,075.3 million in 2020. The main attributors behind the growth of the market include its outstanding features. The features include controlled acceleration, excellent repetitive accuracy, and precisely definable stroke measurements.

The double acting sub-segment is expected to generate the maximum revenue of , surging from in 2020. The main attributors behind the growth of the market include its outstanding features. The features include controlled acceleration, excellent repetitive accuracy, and precisely definable stroke measurements. Design: The welded hydraulic cylinders sub-segment is estimated to garner the highest revenue share of $8,941.5 million during the forecast period, rising from $5,904.7 million in 2020. The main attributors behind this growth include the beneficial factors of welded cylinders. The factors include the durability of welded hydraulic cylinders, custom-made features for different applications, and greater quality seal packages enhancing life-expectancy of the cylinders.

The welded hydraulic cylinders sub-segment is estimated to garner the during the forecast period, rising from in 2020. The main attributors behind this growth include the beneficial factors of welded cylinders. The factors include the durability of welded hydraulic cylinders, custom-made features for different applications, and greater quality seal packages enhancing life-expectancy of the cylinders. Application: The mobile sub-segment is predicted to garner the highest revenue of $10,646.1 million by the end of 2028, increasing from $7,091.2 million in 2020. Hydraulic cylinders have many mobile applications including marine equipment, agricultural machines, construction vehicles, and earth moving equipment. This is expected to be the main factor behind the growth of the sub-segment during the forecast period.

The global hydraulic cylinders market has been impacted in a negative way during the coronavirus pandemic. This is mainly because of the decline in the demand of hydraulic cylinders by the end-users because of the temporary shutdowns or postponement of construction and mining activities. As the lockdown was imposed across various countries, the supply chain came to a sudden halt, and thus the hydraulic cylinders market also witnessed a negative impact. However, the global market is expected to revive soon after the lockdown and restrictions are lifted.

Top 10 Key Players of Hydraulic Cylinders Market & Their Development Strategies

The most prominent players of the global hydraulic cylinders market include -

Parker Hannifin Bailey International LLC Bosch Rexroth AG Enerpac Aggressive Hydraulics, Inc. Caterpillar, Inc. KYB Americas Corporation Wipro Infrastructure Engineering Eaton SMC Corporation

These players are working on developing strategies such as product development, merger and acquisition, partnerships and collaborations to sustain the market growth.

For instance, in June 2020, Caterpillar Inc., the world-leader in construction and mining equipment manufacturer acquired Marble Robot, Inc., a robot and autonomy technology solutions company based out of California.

This acquisition is aimed to leverage the excellent expertise of the Marble Robot to bring scalable solutions to meet the changing requirements in the construction, quarry, industrial and waste industries.

