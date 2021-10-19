Star8 Corp. Transformation on Digital Marketing

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / Star8 Corp. (OTC PINK:STRH), a publicly traded technology and eCommerce company based in Miami, Florida, is pleased to announce the launch of its new in-house digital marketing business. The new digital marketing services will help clients grow their digital footprint and create a recognizable brand that resonates with potential customers across the internet.

"Our digital marketing team has some of the industry's best and brightest talent in terms of eCommerce and technology veterans," said Mario Diez, Chief Executive Officer of Star8 Corp. "Our eCommerce driven strategies help build brand awareness and customer loyalty for our clients and their followers."

Star8 Corp.'s digital marketing team helps clients generate leads, drive website traffic and build brand awareness through strategic engagement tactics on sites such as LinkedIn, Instagram, Amazon and Facebook.

For more information about Star8 Corp.'s digital marketing services, please visit Star8Corp.com.

About Star8 Corporation

Star8 Corporation (OTC PINK:STRH) is a publicly traded company with expertise in technology and eCommerce driven solutions. Additionally, Star8 Corp. provides sustainable marketing, technology, sales and distribution consulting for clients. Its subsidiary companies are TempuCheck. To learn more about star8 Corp. please visit Star8Corp.com.

