ev Transportation Services Inc.: evTS Launches Pilot Program with San Mateo County Mosquito and Vector Control District

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / ev Transportation Services Inc . ("evTS"), an electric vehicle manufacturer focused on the essential services and urban e-mobility markets, today announced the launch of a pilot program in cooperation with the San Mateo County Mosquito and Vector Control District ("SMCMVCD") for the modification and use of the FireFly for integrated mosquito management.

The SMCMVCD safeguards the health and comfort of the citizens of San Mateo County, California through a planned program to monitor and reduce mosquitoes and other vectors. Mosquito control in San Mateo County started over 100 years ago, and SMCMVCD uses an integrated pest management approach to control mosquito populations in the County. Innovative methods used by the District include the design of a modular spray wand system for pesticide application from a right-hand drive vehicle. Right-hand drive vehicles are deployed during summer months to treat underground storm drains - a prevention method critical to controlling mosquito populations during warm, dry summer months.

Under the pilot program, evTS has supplied a right-hand drive Firefly ESV which is being modified to fit SMCMVCD application system equipment. The vehicle will be put into service and evaluated as a potential replacement to the current SMCMVCD right-hand drive vehicle fleet which are deployed seasonally during summer months. In return for the use of the vehicle, evTS will receive feedback from SMCMVCD to optimize technology for use in sales to other mosquito and vector control districts throughout the U.S.

"SMCMVCD vehicles are used to reduce the risk of mosquito borne illnesses across a wide range of urban and suburban environments, an ideal use case for the FireFly ESV," said David Solomont, evTS Chairman and CEO. "The lightweight, agile and maneuverable Firefly ESV, configured as a right-hand drive, can support the requirements and payload of the SMCMVCD-designed mosquito control system, running sustainably all day without a recharge. We believe positive results from the program will lead to the consideration of our vehicles as a fleet replacement. We look forward to working with the SMCMVCD to demonstrate the FireFly ESV's exceptional capabilities in this application."

Eric Burmeister, evTS Vice President of Sales & Business Development commented, "We expect the success of this pilot program to lead to introductions to mosquito control districts and regional industry groups throughout the country. This will be a lucrative niche market for the FireFly ESV, with limited options for right-hand drive vehicles for this application, particularly given the large number of districts moving to EV platforms. This, paired with the SMCMVCD's knowledge and feedback regarding the spray system, allows us to offer an incredibly competitive product for this exciting niche."

Brian Weber, District Manager at SMCMVCD added, "Our right-hand drive fleet travels over 30,000 miles during the six warmest months of the year. The FireFly ESV has the potential to be an ideal solution for our mosquito control needs while also aligning with our County's strong commitment to sustainability and clean energy. We are excited to work with evTS on this pilot program and begin testing the vehicle in the field as a potential replacement for our current right-hand drive fleet."

About San Mateo County Mosquito and Vector Control District (SMCMVCD)

The SMCMVCD is an independent, property tax-funded special district serving all of San Mateo County. The District's mission is to safeguard the health and comfort of the citizens of San Mateo County through a science-based program of integrated vector management. The District also provides rodent inspections, yellow jacket nest treatment, insect identification, community education and vector-borne disease surveillance. For more information, please visit www.smcmvcd.org .

About evTS

ev Transportation Services Inc. ("evTS") is a specialty vehicle manufacturer that produces purpose-built, all-electric lightweight commercial utility vehicles and provides fleet management solutions. Founded in 2015, the Boston-based company's flagship product, the FireFly ESV is aimed at the essential services transportation and urban e-mobility markets, which represent an annual domestic replacement market of approximately 400,000 vehicles, or roughly $10 billion annually. End user applications for the Company's vehicles include parking management, security and perimeter patrol, parks and sidewalk maintenance, utility meter reading, property and building management, airports, seaports, sanitation, university and corporate campuses, and last mile on-demand urban delivery. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.evTS.com .

