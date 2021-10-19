Anzeige
19.10.2021
Targovax to present at upcoming conferences

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Targovax ASA today announces that members of its executive management team are invited to present and participate in upcoming conferences.

Økonomisk Ugebrev's Life Science Investor conference
Date: 20 October 2021
Presenter: Lone Ottesen (CDO)
Time: 14:35 CET

Next Gen Immuno-Oncology Virtual Conference-UK/EU Edition
Date: 26 October 2021
Presenter: Victor Levitsky (CSO)
Time: 17:45 CET

Oncolytic Virotherapy Summit
Date: 28 October 2021
Presenter: Erik Digman Wiklund (CBO)
Time: 09:30 EDT / 15:30 CET

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:
Oystein Soug, CEO
Phone: +47 906 56 525
Email: oystein.soug@targovax.com

Renate Birkeli, Investor Relations
Phone: +47 922 61 624
Email: renate.birkeli@targovax.com

Media enquires:
Andreas Tinglum - Corporate Communications (Norway)
Phone: +47 9300 1773
Email: andreas.tinglum@corpcom.no

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/targovax/r/targovax-to-present-at-upcoming-conferences,c3435842

