19.10.2021 | 14:41
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Blue Vision A/S - Observation status

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today given the below observation status:



ISIN                Name

DK0061155009       BLUE VISION A



The company is given observation status because the company's Board of
Directors (BoD) proposes to change the purpose of the company's articles of
association. The change is dependent of the BoD being authorized to submit a
bid for all or part of the shares in Reponex Pharmaceuticals A/S. The changes
leads to a change in identity in which continued admission for trading must be
approved by Nasdaq Copenhagen. 



According to rule 4.1 in Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares, the
exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments observation status. 



We refer to the company's announcement from 19 October 2021.



______________________________________________________________________

For further information contact: Christian OIsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93
33 66.
