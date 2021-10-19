Professor of Surgery and Consultant Colorectal Surgeon at University College London and University College London Hospital brings expertise in artificial intelligence and computer vision for colorectal surgical procedures to digital surgery pioneer's European Surgical Advisory Board

Activ Surgical, a digital surgery pioneer, today announced that Dr. Manish Chand, Consultant Colorectal Surgeon at University College London, has joined the company's Advisory Board. The Activ Surgical Advisory Board is comprised of the foremost experts spanning various areas of surgical specialty, and is instrumental in advising the company on product strategy and development.

In addition to his roles at University College London and University College Hospital, Dr. Chand also serves as a Professor of Surgery for Apollo Hospitals Group and Chief Medical Officer at The AIS Channel. Dr. Chand has been at the forefront of minimally-invasive surgery for which he is recognized globally as a key opinion leader and has taught surgeons laparoscopy, Transanal Total Mesorectal Excision (TaTME) and robotic surgery in several regions across the world. He is a respected clinical academic with research interests in fluorescence imaging, artificial intelligence (AI) and computer vision, and has been recently listed within the top 2% of scientists in his field based on standardized citation metrics.

"Dr. Chand, a world-renowned surgeon and one of the leading voices in the field of colorectal surgery, is an impactful addition to Activ Surgical's Advisory Board," said Todd Usen, Chief Executive Officer, Activ Surgical. "His work on minimally invasive approaches, including TaTME, coupled with the training he has received for robotic surgery, has been groundbreaking. His background and expertise will be relied on heavily by our leadership team as we identify new use cases and applications for our ActivInsights software suite during our commercial rollout in 2022."

"I am delighted to join Activ Surgical's Advisory Board and look forward to working with my fellow peers and colleagues alongside the company's leadership team to improve surgical outcomes and reduce unintended medical errors in the OR," said Dr. Chand. "The vision that Todd and his team have established for Activ Surgical is bold, innovative and potentially market changing. I am confident that the technology the company is developing will help democratize surgical care around the world."

About Activ Surgical

Activ Surgical is the pioneering digital surgery company that completed the world's first autonomous robotic surgery of soft tissue in 2018. The company is revolutionizing surgical vision, enabling a future of augmented reality-based and artificial intelligence-driven surgery that is safe, smart, and accessible to all. Its patent-protected surgical software platform--ActiveEdge--is being designed to reduce unintended and preventable surgical errors by enhancing a surgeon's intraoperative decision making via the aggregation of surgical data from around the world. Activ Surgical is privately held, and backed by Cota Capital, BAM Funds, Magnetar Capital, MINT Venture Partners, Castor Ventures, Dream One Vision, NVIDIA, DNS Capital, Tao Capital Partners, LRVHealth, Rising Tide VC, GreatPoint Ventures (GPV) and ARTIS Ventures. Learn more at www.activsurgical.com.

