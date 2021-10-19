Travala.com: Concierge.io Announces New Exclusive Experiences to its Luxury Travel Service For Elite Crypto Clientele

The Travala.com-backed premium travel service brings the dreams of crypto's most successful investors to life with exclusive vacations, including a seven-star igloo experience in Antarctica and a Japanese castle

LONDON, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Concierge.io, an exclusive travel service backed by Travala.com and built for crypto's most successful investors, today announced it has added new luxury suppliers and experiences, giving elite crypto clientele a more premium experience to live out their travel dreams.

Concierge.io has organized elite journeys for crypto whales across the globe, such as week-long trips to private islands in the Maldives as well as private jets. Today, the travel service adds even more premium experiences, such as a stay at a Japanese castle, a seven-star igloo in Antarctica and all-inclusive African safaris. New luxury travel products also include exclusive access to some of the largest yachts in the world, complete with in-ship crews and chefs.

Since its launch in April 2021, Concierge.io - which was built by the world's most popular crypto-friendly travel agency, Travala.com - has seen a 500% increase in clients, driven by a growing appetite among crypto whales for premium experiences and first-class service that has coincided with global travel rebound. To date, 100% of bookings made through Concierge.io have been with cryptocurrency.

"We've seen the demand to pay for travel in crypto steadily rise over the past year-plus, as the number of crypto users has rapidly grown alongside a slow-but-steady reopening of global travel. Now, we're seeing high-net-worth crypto investors want to really treat themselves with something other than Lamborghinis," said Ben Rogers, Chief Marketing Officer at Travala.com. "Concierge.io helps them live out their travel dreams with their hard-earned crypto, providing yet another real-world use case for digital currencies that have made millionaires. In just six short months, we've already helped many fulfill their most extreme vacation fantasies and the additional experiences announced today further expand the possibilities and ways in which people explore the world."

Concierge.io's exclusive, luxury experiences are supported by first-class customer service. The site's travel team features experts who are experienced in tailor-making packages to suit any traveler on any continent and handles all the planning for the crypto whale traveler. Its professional lifestyle managers are dedicated to understanding exactly what travelers want and look after every aspect of members' daily needs during their vacation. The high standard of service, including privacy and safety, offered by Concierge.io is consistent with the high expectations of its target clientele for everything from transfers to activities to restaurants.

How To Join Concierge.io

Concierge.io membership is obtained through an application process, which has a wait time based on application strength and the membership onboarding queue. If an application is successful, Concierge.io asks the applicant to purchase US $100K in travel credits ahead of gaining access to the service's travel team and the ability to book luxurious vacations.

There are several ways to expedite the wait, including:

Receiving an invite from an existing Concierge.io member, who have three invitations to extend to their network;

Members of the Smart Program who have been in the top tier of the loyalty program for more than 18 months jump to the top of the queue;

Holding 2,500+ AVA for at least 18 months (AVA held outside Travala.com is also eligible for a fast-track application).

To learn more about Travala.com's Concierge.io and begin your application process, visit: https://concierge.io

About Travala.com

Founded in 2017, Travala.com is the leading cryptocurrency-friendly travel booking service with an OTA brand and now a luxury travel agency service. Backed by industry-giant Binance, Travala.com is a champion of cryptocurrency adoption, accepting over 50 leading cryptocurrencies in addition to traditional payment methods.

