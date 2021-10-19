Moët Hennessy Breaks New Ground For Innovation: The Robert-Jean De Vogüé Research Center

ÉPERNAY, France, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moët Hennessy, world leader of high-quality wine and spirits, inaugurates its new Robert-Jean de Vogüé Research Center dedicated to advancing knowledge and evolving practices. Today, climate change and biodiversity loss for more environmentally friendly products have highlighted the limits of the current viticultural model and reinforced the need to evolve. With this new Center, representing an investment of 20 million euros, the Group's research and development ecosystem is now equipped with a powerful new lever to understand and anticipate the major challenges of the decades ahead. Moët Hennessy has chosen Champagne which reflects our commitment to our terroir and to the entire Champagne category.

"Closely aligned with the Living Soils, Living Together program we launched last year, our new state-of-the-art research infrastructure will support all Moët Hennessy Houses as they continue to transform their businesses through sustainability," said Philippe Schaus, CEO of Moët Hennessy. "Named in honor of Robert-Jean de Vogüé, one of the Group's historic leaders who worked tirelessly for the common good in Champagne and beyond, the Research Center will be a hub for sharing knowledge both between the Houses and with public sector researchers and will also embrace collaboration with other external structures."

Innovation has always been at the heart of Moët Hennessy, with many of its R&D innovations continuing to shape the vision for sustainable and resilient viticulture. Moët Hennessy has been advancing this approach for more than 20 years, and in 2020 made official its commitment to sustainable viticulture with "Living Soils" which aims to unite its communities across the world and develop a global social responsibility program. The new Center, with its focus on addressing environmental and industry challenges, will allow Moët Hennessy to continue making important contributions to sustainable winemaking practices.

The Center will cover four major research areas:

Innovating to understand: microbiology and biotechnology. Observing and analyzing micro-organisms to better understand their impact on vineyards.

Observing and analyzing micro-organisms to better understand their impact on vineyards. Innovating to protect the climate: plant physiology. Conducting experiments on vines and grapes to meet the challenges of global warming.

Conducting experiments on vines and grapes to meet the challenges of global warming. Innovating to improve production: process engineering. Analyzing every step in winemaking to optimize processes and promote recyclability.

Analyzing every step in winemaking to optimize processes and promote recyclability. Innovating for the experience: sensory analysis and formulation. Analyzing the sensory profile of our products at different stages of production, to continue our Houses' quests for excellence.

Designed by architect Giovanni Pace, the 4,000 m2 Robert Jean de Vogüé Research Center represents a commitment to eco-responsibility, shared ideas and collective work. The Research Center is located in the immediate vicinity of Moët Hennessy's ultra-modern Mont Aigu production site.

The building was created with a clear understanding of its connections to the outside world. Integrated into the surrounding landscape, it is embedded in a gently sloping earthen embankment guaranteeing natural insulation. All materials used meet the strictest standards in thermal performance and energy consumption.

The new Research Center bears the name Robert-Jean de Vogüé in honor of this avant-garde thinker in Moët Hennessy history. As President of Moët & Chandon, de Vogüé innovated for the common good of the Group, as well as for different wine regions. Notably, in the 1930s, Robert-Jean de Vogüé determined a "contrat collectif" (collective agreement) with employees, a precursor to the social status of employees in France today. And in 1941 he helped create the CIVC Comité Interprofessionnel du Vin de Champagne, a model which has since been replicated by other French wine regions.

