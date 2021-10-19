Bedrock Analytics Announces $5M in Funding to Transform CPG Sales

Capital from Cervin Ventures and Illuminate Ventures will help Bedrock Analytics achieve its vision to make insights around retail data accessible to all Consumer Packaged Goods companies

OAKLAND, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / Bedrock Analytics , a data analytics and AI platform for CPG manufacturers, today announced a $5M funding raise from Silicon Valley VC firms, Cervin Ventures and Illuminate Ventures. The company, which helps CPG sales and marketing organizations humanize data and present compelling stories to their retail customers, intends to use the funds to continue to scale out its go-to-market, customer success and product teams.

Bedrock uses AI and machine learning, augmented by strong domain expertise, to integrate multiple retail data sources, harmonize the data and present the most important insights into automated presentations. By showing how data, insights and story-telling can drive growth and increase market share, Bedrock is helping CPG manufacturers get the most value from their investment in retail sales data.

"After years of working in the CPG industry, it was clear that retail buyers want compelling fact-based insights about what brings consumers to your products, and what your products bring to their categories," said Will Salcido, founder and CEO of Bedrock Analytics. "We are excited to level the playing field for the consumer packaged goods industry by making insights and sales stories accessible to all."

Cervin Ventures and Illuminate Ventures are early stage venture firms, focusing solely on opportunities in the B2B software space. Led by partners with strong operating experience, the firms are uniquely qualified to support first time entrepreneurs.

"We know the value of helping emerging businesses take the long view and build differentiated businesses," said Neeraj Gupta, General Partner, Cervin Ventures. "It was clear from the start how much opportunity there is for storytelling to drive growth and increase market share", added Cindy Padnos, Managing Partner, Illuminate Ventures.

To learn more about Bedrock Analytics, visit bedrockanalytics.com .

About Bedrock Analytics

Bedrock is an Ai-driven data insights company focused on enabling sales people at CPG companies to increase revenue by presenting insightful stories. Supporting over 160 product categories for leading brands in the industry, Bedrock is one of the fastest growing companies in its segment. Tell your best story at bedrockanalytics.com.

