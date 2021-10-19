AMPD Ventures Inc.: AMPD Announces Major AMPD Storage Deal with Bardel Entertainment, Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / AMPD Ventures Inc. ("AMPD" or the "Company") (CSE:AMPD)(OTCQB:AMPDF)(FRA:2Q0), a next generation digital infrastructure provider, is pleased to announce that it has closed a deal with Vancouver-based Bardel Entertainment, Inc. to provide cutting-edge NVMe-based storage as part of its AMPD Storage solution.

"AMPD's decades of experience in digital media technology means we know that all data is NOT created equal. As a result, AMPD Storage represents a tiered approach, including Tier 1 ultra-high speed NVMe-based storage fronted by a parallel file system that enables thousands of compute cores to access the data simultaneously," said Anthony Brown, CEO of AMPD Ventures. "This is crucial for companies with extremely large and intense compute workloads such as 3D rendering for television and movies because it enables them to apply as much parallel processing as they need without creating a bottleneck in accessing the data that needs to be processed."

"As Bardel Entertainment ramps up to handle the demands of higher resolution graphics for our shows, we needed a storage system that could handle millions of IOPS (Input/Output Operations per Second) and hundreds of gigabits per second of throughput. There is a very limited number of solutions that can handle this kind of performance, and AMPD was able to partner with us to architect the perfect balance of blazing fast performance with cost efficiency," said Eric Legaspi, VP of Technology at Bardel Entertainment Inc.

The AMPD Storage solution also includes cost-effective, Tier 2 SSD flash-based storage and Tier 3 spinning disk storage for archive. AMPD Storage will be part of the recently announced AMPD Virtual Studio Suite and be collocated alongside AMPD Virtual Workstation and AMPD Render solutions in urban data centres in keeping with AMPD's development of the High-Performance Edge. All solutions are being made available to customers under a right-scaled, 'op-ex' business model through which they only pay for the compute capacity they need.

AMPD is representative of a next generation of independent, sector-focused service providers offering underlying infrastructure solutions to cope with the low latency, high performance demands of the latest applications, while offering the convenience of cloud computing business models. The team at AMPD has been supplying HPC compute and cloud solutions to the video games and animation and visual effects industries for nearly two decades and is fully engaged in supplying the technology required for the ongoing transition to virtual and real-time production enabled by advances in game engine technology and the convergence across the digital content creation sector.

AMPD specializes in providing high-performance cloud and computing solutions for low-latency applications, including video games and eSports, digital animation and visual effects, and big data collection, analysis and visualization. Additional information about the company is available on SEDAR and our website at http://www.ampd.tech.

About Bardel Entertainment Inc.

Emmy Award®-winning studio, Bardel Entertainment Inc. has been a leading animation service provider in North America for over 30 years due to its stellar reputation built on three core values: quality, creativity, and innovation. Bardel has over 500 employees in two state-of-the-art studios, one in Vancouver and one in Kelowna, Canada. Currently, Bardel is producing content for a diverse slate of top-level collaborators including Netflix, Cartoon Network, Rick and Morty LLC, and Warner Brothers. Bardel also produces feature films, prime time series, kids and preschool TV series, as well as projects for SVOD and VOD platforms. In 2015, Bardel was acquired by Italy-based Rainbow Group, one of the largest animation studios and licensors in the world.

