Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2021) - Blue Diamond Ventures Inc. (OTC Pink: BLDV) The partnership between Blue Diamond Ventures Inc. and WECO, that was announced earlier this month, was only the beginning of a series of partnerships and announcements that are expected to be made public by the company in Las Vegas.

Projects that are currently being executed by BLDV and its operating entity Harvest 360 Technologies LLC are expected to greatly expand based on these new partnerships.

Harvest 360 Technologies LLC and H360 Labs Inc. have now been combined into one company, based out of Denver. This streamlined approach to having all cannabis technology efforts under one roof is already helping operators in Michigan, Missouri and Illinois solve problems across multiple value chains and allowing H360 to maximize their sales force in New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

In Las Vegas on Wednesday the 20th of October, BLDV will be featured in the WECO Booth C7423 at MJ BizCon. At 11am on Wednesday, in the WECO Booth, BLDV will be making an important announcement.

For More Information: Joshua B. Alper - CEO / Public Markets Manager for BLDV

info@bldvinc.com Tel: 312-296-8910 https://www.BLDV.us

About BLDV

Blue Diamond Ventures, Inc. seek to partner with individuals and companies that share a common synergy, mission and vision to enable products/services that are produced, delivered and consumed utilizing fewer natural resources, providing a sustainable alternative to traditional products on the market today. Blue Diamond Ventures, Inc. seeks opportunities in Medical & Adult-Use Cannabis markets and is driven by critical thinking and the scientific method combined with diversity and solid ethical practices.

About WECO

WECO is a workforce management company focused on providing turnkey solutions to the hemp and legal cannabis industry through its family of companies. Services include Compliant Banking - HR/Onboarding - Elevated Payroll - Employee Services. WECO.BLUE

Safe Harbor:

