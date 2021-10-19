Global Brands Publications Limited: Doha Festival City wins an International Award at the 9th edition of Global Brands Magazine Awards

Doha Festival City, a famed shopping destination in Qatar, has won the "Best Shopping Destination - Qatar" award for 2021. The felicitation ceremony will be held at the Palm Jumeirah - Waldorf Astoria in early 2022 in Dubai

LONDON, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Brand Awards is an annual event held by Global Brands Magazine (GBM), an international publication headquartered in the UK. The award aims to recognise global brands achieving excellence in performance across a broad range of sectors while keeping its readers updated on the branding world's key trends. Doha Festival City was evaluated based on customer service, satisfaction, digital innovation, strategic relationships and new business development.

Commenting on Doha Festival City winning the awards, ShivKumar (CEO) of Global Brands magazine said, "Not only a great place to shop, but Doha Festival City also is a thriving hub of the Qatar community and has created thousands of jobs for its citizens. What set Doha Festival City apart from its competitors was its innovative Bon Appetit Marketing campaign, an example of innovative integrated marketing that other malls worldwide should take note of."

Commenting on winning the award, Robert Hall (General Manager) said, "We are incredibly honoured to receive such valuable recognition from two prestigious industry awards. At Doha Festival City, we are passionate about providing unique experiences for our guests and supporting the community of Qatar. We are proud for being recognised for our exceptional achievements, as well as for the innovation in our marketing and social media approach."

About Doha Festival City

Doha Festival City is Qatar's only choice for fashion, dining and entertainment. Bringing several firsts to Doha, this incomparable Mall - is one of the largest such developments in the Middle East, offering almost a quarter of a million sq.mts, of leasable space, providing something for everyone, and creating exceptional and memorable experiences with every visit.

About Global Brands Magazine (England)

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) has been at the forefront, bringing news, views and opinions on brands shaping the future of their industry. The UK-based magazine provides its readers with the latest news and information on 'best-in-class brands across the globe. Click the awards nomination link to participate in the Global Brand Awards now.

