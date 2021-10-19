USA News Group: Latest Acquisition Proves Things Are Heating Up in the Lithium Triangle

FN Media Group Presents USA News Group News Commentary

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- USA News Group - Another major acquisition is taking place in the Lithium Triangle region of South America that spans Argentina, Bolivia and Chile. Through a cash deal worth $770 million, Chinese mining giant Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCPK:ZIJMF) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Canadian Neo Lithium Corp. (OTCQX:NTTHF) (TSXV:NLC) and all of its assets in Argentina's largest lithium producing area. The move has instantly highlighted the importance and attractiveness of other Lithium Triangle players, from developers to producers, including Lithium South Development Corporation (TSXV:LIS) (OTCQB:LISMF), Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) (TSX:LAC), and Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM).

Already ranked number 4 among the world's top lithium producing nations, Argentina is making a push to speed up its development. In particular, the Salta province, which is building up its regional mining logistics nodes and access roads, while also lower tax rates and cleaning up confusing rules for the sector in order to attract more investment like that of Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTC:ZIJMF).

Among the projects in Salta that is progressing is the Hombre Muerto North Lithium Project (HMN Li Project), being developed by Lithium South Development Corporation (TSXV:LIS) (OTC:LISMF). Earlier in October, Lithium South gave an update on the project based on results of a Time Domain Electromagnetic (TEM) program that confirmed the project's potential to expand the resource.

"We are very pleased with the results of the T.E.M. survey. in particular, for the Alba Sabrina claim block, the largest in the package, which we thought had limited potential," said Lithium South President, Adrian F.C. Hobkirk. "We look forward to the next phase of resource development at this high-quality lithium brine project."

Comprised of six non-contiguous claim blocks, the 3,287 hectare HMN Li Project already has a completed Preliminary Economic Assessment on it, that was based upon a 5,000 tonne per year operation. However, pending drill confirmation and resource expansion, Lithium South believes the project size will potentially expand significantly.

Located nearby, the northern claim groups border ground owned by Korean-based POSCO, where a lithium mine is being constructed. The southern claim group adjoins ground owned by Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM), which is currently producing lithium from the area.

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) has announced it will deliver its third quarter earnings on November 4, 2021. Over the past 12 months, Livent stock has risen nearly 130%.

On its second quarter earnings release, Livent highlighted its resumption of capacity expansion under development in Argentina.

"We were pleased to complete the equity issuance and are focused on executing on our capacity expansion projects, which are progressing on-schedule," said Paul Graves, President and CEO of Livent. "Increasing production capacity and building upon our low cost and sustainable operations will strengthen our commercial footprint and enhance our position as a partner of choice to leading auto OEMs and battery producers."

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTC:ZIJMF) made a splash for nearly CAD$1 billion (US$737 million) for Canadian company Neo Lithium Corp. (OTC:NTTHF) (TSXV:NLC), and its Argentina assets.

"Neo Lithium's 3Q lithium brine project in Catamarca, Argentina is one of the largest and highest-grade projects of its kind in the world," said Chen Jinghe, Chairman of Zijin."The 3Q project represents an important addition to Zijin's growing global asset mix and it is a good choice for Zijin to enter the field of new energy minerals."

Typically, Zijin is primarily known as a Chinese gold and copper miner, however this leap into lithium is now in a preliminary strategic planning stage with no detailed time frame or specific projects yet.

"After a thorough strategic process, we are very pleased to provide this all-cash premium offer to our shareholders from a leading global mining company," said Waldo A. Perez, President and CEO of Neo Lithium. "This is the result of the collective work of our premier lithium brine exploration team, starting from initial discovery in late 2015 to defining one of the largest and highest-grade lithium brine deposits in the world, and culminating in this premium offer in just six years."

Earlier in the summer, another Chinese acquisition took place, where a majority stake in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project in the neighboring Jujuy province was purchased by Gangfeng Lithium, while 49% remained held by Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) (TSX:LAC).

As per Lithium Americas' most recent Q2 2021 results, the company reaffirmed that construction at Caucharí-Olaroz remain on track to achieve first production by mid-2022 on the initial 40,000 tonnes per annum operation.

For more information, please visit: https://lithium-news.com/2021/03/03/doubling-of-global-lithium-demand-expected-to-power-ev-battery-revolution/

Article Source:

USA News Group

http://USAnewsgroup.com

info@usanewsgroup.com

DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. USA News Group is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market IQ Media Group, Inc. ("MIQ"). MIQ has been paid a fee for Lithium South Development Corporation advertising and digital media from the company directly. There may be 3rd parties who may have shares of Lithium South Development Corporation, and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. The owner/operator of MIQ own shares of Lithium South Development Corporation which were purchased as a part of a private placement. MIQ reserves the right to buy and sell, and will buy and sell shares of Lithium South Development Corporation at any time thereafter without any further notice. We also expect further compensation as an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company, no further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material disseminated by MIQ has been approved by the above mentioned company; this is a paid advertisement, and we own shares of the mentioned company that we will sell, and we also reserve the right to buy shares of the company in the open market, or through further private placements and/or investment vehicles.

While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.

USA News Group is Source of all content listed above. FN Media Group, LLC (FNM), is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with USA News Group or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by USA News Group are solely those of USA News Group and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM was not compensated by any public company mentioned herein to disseminate this press release.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.



Media Contact Information:

FN Media Group, LLC

Media Contact e-mail:

editor@financialnewsmedia.com

U.S. Phone: +1(954)345-0611