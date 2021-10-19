Anzeige
19.10.2021
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Admission to trading of AutoStore Holdings Ltd, on First North NOK (537/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted AutoStore Holdings Ltd, shares to trading on
First North NOK, with effect from October 20, 2021. 

The shares will be traded on the First North NOK segment.

Short name:      AUTOOo         
Round lot:      1            
Currency:       NOK           
Clearing:       CCP cleared       
Settlement:      VPS, Norway       
ISIN code:      BMG0670A1099      
Order book ID:    238765         
Market Segment / no: First North NOK / 195  
Tick Size:      MiFID II tick size table
MIC Code:       ONSE          

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance at telephone + 46 8 405 72 80. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
