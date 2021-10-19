Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Admission to trading of AutoStore Holdings Ltd, on First North NOK (537/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted AutoStore Holdings Ltd, shares to trading on First North NOK, with effect from October 20, 2021. The shares will be traded on the First North NOK segment. Short name: AUTOOo Round lot: 1 Currency: NOK Clearing: CCP cleared Settlement: VPS, Norway ISIN code: BMG0670A1099 Order book ID: 238765 Market Segment / no: First North NOK / 195 Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table MIC Code: ONSE For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance at telephone + 46 8 405 72 80. Nasdaq Stockholm AB