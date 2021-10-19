The Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
London, October 19
THE LINDSELL TRAIN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
NET ASSET VALUE
It is announced that the unaudited Net Asset Value (inclusive of accumulated income) of The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc, which is managed by Lindsell Train Limited, at the close of business on the below date was as follows:
15 October 2021 £1,207.6983 per Ordinary share.
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary
19 October 2021
