- (PLX AI) - Handelsbanken to leave Denmark and Finland and divest these two operations.
- • Together, Denmark and Finland account for 10 per cent of the income, 13 per cent of the costs, and 8 per cent of the operating profit within the Group
- • The capital allocated to the operations in Denmark and Finland amounts to a total of approximately SEK 15 billion
- • The common equity tier 1 capital related to these operations amounts to approximately SEK 12 billion
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de