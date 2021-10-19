

RUEIL-MALMAISON (dpa-AFX) - Vinci SA (VCISY.PK) Tuesday reported nine-months revenues of 35.85 billion euros, up from 16.5% from 30.78 billion euros last year.



Concession revenues gained 14.1% to 5.15 billion euros, while Vinci Energies gained 13.4% to 10.87 billion euros. Vinci Construction gained 17.7% to 19.25 billion euros and Immobilier revenues jumped 44.3% to 1.08 billion euros.



In France, which represents 54% of the total revenues, revenue were 19.4 billion euros, up 18.8.



Vinci's revenue in the third quarter amounted to 13.2 billion euros, up 8% from last year, reflecting 'good momentum in most of VINCI's businesses in France and abroad.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

VINCI-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de