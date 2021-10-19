

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Netflix Inc. (NFLX) revealed a profit for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit totaled $1.45 billion, or $3.19 per share. This compares with $0.79 billion, or $1.74 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.1% to $7.48 billion from $6.44 billion last year.



Netflix Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $1.45 Bln. vs. $0.79 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.19 vs. $1.74 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.56 -Revenue (Q3): $7.48 Bln vs. $6.44 Bln last year.



