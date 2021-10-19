

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) released earnings for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $355.6 million, or $1.65 per share. This compares with $313.3 million, or $1.45 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.2% to $3.44 billion from $3.21 billion last year.



Omnicom Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $355.6 Mln. vs. $313.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.65 vs. $1.45 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $3.44 Bln vs. $3.21 Bln last year.



