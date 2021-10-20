

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is notably higher on Wednesday, extending the gains in the previous session, with the benchmark Nikkei index just below the 29,400 level, following the broadly positive cues overnight from Wall Street, with gains across most sectors, particularly financial and technology stocks.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is up 179.76 points or 0.62 percent at 29,395.28, after touching a high of 29,489.11 earlier. Japanese stocks closed notably higher on Tuesday.



Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is gaining almost 2 percent and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is adding almost 1 percent. Among automakers, Honda is gaining almost 1 percent and Toyota is edging up 0.5 percent.



In the tech space, Screen Holdings is gaining more than 2 percent, Tokyo Electron is adding almost 1 percent and Advantest is up more than 1 percent.



In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is gaining more than 1 percent, while Mizuho Financial and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial are adding more than 2 percent each.



Among the major exporters, Panasonic and Sony are gaining almost 1 percent each, while Mitsubishi Electric is adding more than 3 percent and Canon is rising almost 3 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Hitachi Construction Machinery is gaining more than 4 percent, while TDK and Mitsubishi Motors are adding more than 3 percent each. NSK, Nomura Holdings, Concordia Financial Group, Mitsubishi Motors, Tokyu, Keio, Keisei Electric Railway, Hitachi and Dai-ichi Life are all up almost 3 percent each.



Conversely, Kawasaki Heavy Industries is losing more than 6 percent and Nintendo is down more than 3 percent, while Hitachi Zosen and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha are declining more than 2 percent each.



In economic news, Japan posted a merchandise trade deficit of 622.8 billion yen in September, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday. That missed forecasts for a shortfall of 519.2 billion yen following the downwardly revised 637.2 billion yen deficit in August (originally -635.4 billion yen). Exports climbed 13.0 percent on year, exceeding estimate for an increase of 11.0 percent following the 26.2 percent gain in the previous month. Imports were up an annual 38.6 percent versus expectations for a gain of 34.4 percent and slowing from 44.7 percent a month earlier.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the mid-114 yen-range on Wednesday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed on a firm note on Tuesday and the major averages posted their best intraday levels in a month, as investors reacted positively to some upbeat earnings news from top name companies. Worries about slowing growth amid supply chain bottlenecks did weigh a bit and limit market's gains.



The major averages all ended with solid gains. The Dow ended higher by 198.70 points or 0.56 percent at 35,457.31. The S&P 500 surged up 33.17 points or 0.74 percent to settle at 4,519.63, while the tech-laden Nasdaq advanced 107.28 points or 0.71 percent to 15,129.09.



Meanwhile, the major European markets turned in a mixed performance on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 ended 0.19 percent up and Germany's DAX advanced 0.27 percent, France's CAC 40 edged down 0.05 percent.



Crude oil prices climbed higher on Tuesday amid rising demand for fuel oil and diesel due to a severe energy crisis in China and several parts across Europe. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for November ended higher by $0.52 or 0.6 percent at $82.96 a barrel.



