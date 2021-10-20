- (PLX AI) - Kuehne+Nagel Q3 revenue CHF 8,568 million vs. estimate CHF 7,600 million.
- • Q3 EBITDA CHF 971 million vs. estimate CHF 858 million
|07:27
|Kuehne+Nagel Q3 Profit More Than Doubles
|WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Swiss logistics firm Kuehne + Nagel Group (KHNGY) reported Wednesday that its third-quarter earnings climbed 117 percent to 578 million Swiss francs from last year's 266...
|07:16
|Kühne+Nagel mit kräftigem Wachstum im dritten Quartal
|Zürich (awp) - Das Logistikunternehmen Kühne+Nagel hat sein Wachstum im dritten Quartal 2021 fortgesetzt. Denn weltweit blieb die Nachfrage nach Transportdienstleistungen hoch. Die Lieferketten bleiben...
|07:10
|Kuehne & Nagel Q3 core profit more than doubles on strong demand
|07:04
|Kuehne+Nagel Sees Tight Market Continuing in Coming Months
|(PLX AI) - Kuehne+Nagel said the constrained market situation is expected to continue in the coming months, after the company reported earnings that beat consensus expectations. • All business units...
|06:52
|Kuehne+Nagel Q3 EBIT CHF 789 Million vs. Estimate CHF 683 Million
