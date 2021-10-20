- (PLX AI) - REC Silicon Q3 revenue USD 36.2 million vs. estimate USD 34 million.
- • Q3 EBITDA USD -3.7 million
- • EBITDA contributed by the semiconductor materials segment of USD 1.8 million for the third quarter compared to USD 11.5 million for the second quarter
- • Company reported USD 13.4 million in profit from discontinued operations during the third quarter due to the settlement of the indemnification loans on October 18
- • Results were impacted by high power prices and challenges caused by the global supply chain backlog, CEO says
