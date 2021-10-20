- (PLX AI) - Kuehne+Nagel said the constrained market situation is expected to continue in the coming months, after the company reported earnings that beat consensus expectations.
- • All business units were able to exceed their prior-year results, in some cases significantly
- • At CHF 21.8 billion, the Group's net turnover in the first nine months of 2021 was almost 50% higher than in the same period last year and EBIT more than doubled to over CHF 1.8 billion
- • Air Logistics once again posted market share gains in the third quarter, with revenue up 109%
- • Sea Logistics, with congested ports and supply chains out of sync, required a particularly high level of support and resultant lower logistics productivity, and posted Q3 revenue up 120%
- • Road Logistics was again able to significantly increase shipment volume in the third quarter, with revenue up 16%
KUEHNE & NAGEL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de