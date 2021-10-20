- (PLX AI) - Nestle 9-month organic growth 7.6%.
- • 9-month revenue CHF 63,300 million
- • Outlook FY organic growth 6-7%
- • Outlook FY adjusted EBIT margin 17.5%
- • Guidance reflecting initial time delays between input cost inflation and pricing, as well as the one-off integration costs related to the acquisition of The Bountiful Company's core brands
- • Beyond 2021, mid-term outlook for continued moderate margin improvement remains unchanged
- • Underlying earnings per share in constant currency and capital efficiency are expected to increase this year
