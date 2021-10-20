- (PLX AI) - Husqvarna Q3 sales SEK 10,180 million vs. estimate SEK 9,257 million.
- • Q3 EBIT margin 9.1%
- • Q3 EBIT SEK 926 million vs. estimate SEK 746 million
- • Q3 EPS SEK 1.1
- • Product categories with particular strong performance were robotic mowers and professional chain saws
- • Gardena Division's organic sales growth was 5%
- • Says to secure deliveries for the 2022 season, we are purposely increasing inventory levels
- • Says work during the summer to replace a defective component in a limited batch of robotic mowers was completed at the beginning of the quarter and production is back to normal levels
- • Says higher costs for raw materials and logistics had a negative effect
