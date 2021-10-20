- (PLX AI) - Bergman & Beving Q2 revenue SEK 1,014 million.
- • Q2 EBITA SEK 81 million
- • Q2 EBITA margin 8%
- • Q2 EPS SEK 1.85
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:52
|Bergman & Beving Q2 Net Income SEK 50 Million
|(PLX AI) - Bergman & Beving Q2 revenue SEK 1,014 million.• Q2 EBITA SEK 81 million• Q2 EBITA margin 8%• Q2 EPS SEK 1.85
► Artikel lesen
|07:52
|Bergman & Beving AB: Bergman & Beving's Interim Report 1 April-30 September 2021
|30.09.
|Bergman & Beving AB: Executive Vice President of Bergman & Beving will leave the company
|29.09.
|Bergman & Beving AB: Bergman & Beving: Share-based incentive scheme
|Press release
Share-based incentive scheme
The share-based incentive scheme resolved by the 2021 Annual General Meeting where around 20 members of senior management were offered to acquire up...
► Artikel lesen
|01.09.
|Bergman & Beving AB: Bergman & Beving acquires 3 Screen
|Press release
Bergman & Beving acquires 3 Screen
Workplace Safety, a division within Bergman & Beving, has today acquired all shares in (3) Screen Tryck AB. 3 Screen will become part of the...
► Artikel lesen
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|BERGMAN & BEVING AB
|16,200
|-0,61 %